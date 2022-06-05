Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey ‘split after over a year of dating’

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have reportedly split after over a year of dating.

The actor, 35, and the model, 25, were first linked in November 2020, and they went Instagram official in January last year.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple on March 27, when they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

According to PEOPLE, the couple are “heartbroken” over the break-up. A source told the publication: “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.” “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.” “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”