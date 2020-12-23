The singer celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary with Daryl Sabara on Tuesday

Meghan Trainor shows off her baby bump in stunning pregnancy shoot

Meghan Trainor has shown off her baby bump in a stunning pregnancy shoot.

The singer is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, and the couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to her husband in a sweet post, the couple cradled her growing baby bump.

The 27-year-old wrote: “Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara ..Thank you for giving me the best gift ever👶🏼💙🥰”.

Daryl posted a solo photo of his wife from the shoot, dressed in blue ahead of her baby boy’s arrival.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful woman in the world.

“You are the love of my life and I know you will be the best mom to our baby ❤️”.

Earlier this month, the expecting mother revealed she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, describing it as a “little tiny bump in the road”.

“I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it’s manageable and it’s okay. And I’m healthy and the baby’s healthy,” she explained on The Today Show.

“I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat.”