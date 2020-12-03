Meghan Trainor reveals gestational diabetes diagnosis – as she prepares to welcome first child

The singer announced her pregnancy back in October

Meghan Trainor reveals gestational diabetes diagnosis – as she prepares to welcome...

Meghan Trainor has revealed that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

Back in October, the singer announced that she and her husband Daryl Sabara were expecting with their first child together, after tying the knot in 2018.

The 26-year-old later revealed the baby’s gender, sharing the exciting news that she was expecting a boy.

Speaking on the Today Show on Tuesday, Meghan revealed she had experienced a “little tiny bump in the road”, after being diagnosed with the condition.

“I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it’s manageable and it’s okay. And I’m healthy and the baby’s healthy,” she explained.

“I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat.”

The condition causes high blood sugar that can affect the health of the mother and baby, but is usually managed with a healthy lifestyle and diet, and sometimes medication including insulin injections.

“It’s nice to learn so much about food and health,” Meghan added, “And [it’s] nice to hear that so many women experienced this.”

Sharing the news of her pregnancy, Meghan said on the show: “There’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.”

“Hit it, Daryl,” she said, promoting Daryl to reveal: “We’re pregnant!”

Sharing a photo of the sonogram on Instagram, Daryl wrote: “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you ”