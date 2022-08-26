Meghan Markle’s new podcast tops Joe Rogan as number 1 on Spotify

Meghan Markle’s new podcast Archetypes has topped Joe Rogan’s podcast as number 1 on Spotify in six different countries, including the United States.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series on Tuesday.

In a promo clip for the podcast, Meghan said: “I’m just excited to be myself, and talk, and be unfiltered and… yeah, it’s fun.”

Along with the United States, Archetypes also topped Spotify in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The Joe Rogan Experience has regularly been the top podcast on the streaming platform since it began in May 2020.

His latest podcast guest was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Meghan welcomed her friend and tennis champion Serena Williams as the first guest on the podcast.

The pair candidly discussed how the word “ambition” has become a “dirty, dirty word when it comes to women,” with Meghan revealing she never felt a negative connotation towards the word until she started dating Prince Harry.

“Since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it,” she admitted. “I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller – so much smaller – on a regular basis.”