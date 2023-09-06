Megan Fox debuts dramatic hair transformation

Megan Fox has debuted a dramatic hair transformation.

The actress, 37, stepped out in New York with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly with a fiery new look.

The former brunette has dyed her hair bright red, and cut it short.

Celebrity hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos took to Instagram to share photos of Megan’s bold new look, which he branded “the red velvet bob”, and fans are loving it.

One commented: “oooohh she looks SO GOOD. im obsessed with this and her”, and another wrote: “Oh it looks gorgeous! She’s absolutely beautiful.”

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly’s New York City outing comes after they rekindled their romance, after a rocky few months.

The couple sparked split rumours earlier this year after the actress deleted all traces of her rapper fiancé from her Instagram feed, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

They were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together, fuelling speculation that their relationship had hit the rocks.

But in April, it was reported that Megan and MGK were “officially back on” after being spotted together on a Hawaiian vacation.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.

Shortly after sparking rumours she had ended things with the rapper, Megan took to Instagram to shut down speculation he cheated on her with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

She wrote in a statement: “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”