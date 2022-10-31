Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly face major backlash over ‘disrespectful’ Halloween costumes

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are facing major backlash over their latest Halloween costumes.

On Friday night, the couple wowed fans as they transformed into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for a Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

The pair then showed off their second Halloween looks on Instagram on Sunday, dressing up as a priest and a worshipper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

One photo showed Megan kneeling down with her tongue out as she received “communion” from her fiancé.

The Jennifer’s Body actress wore a black wet-look lingerie set with fishnet tights, a dog collar and knee-high boots.

She captioned the Instagram post: “On Sundays we take communion 🙏🏻📿”

Megan and MGK have now come under fire for their costumes, with many labelling them “disrespectful”.

One fan commented on Megan’s post: “Wow. This is wrong on so many levels.”

A second wrote: “I’m not catholic but this is so WRONG AND SO MANY WAYS making fun of religion . Respect required respect so you guys lost mine . Respect the Bible !!!!”

A third penned: “Thats disgusting! Have some respect!”, while a fourth wrote: “Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.”

MGK and Megan starting dating in 2021 after meeting on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and the couple got engaged earlier this year.

Sharing their engagement news on Instagram back in January, Megan wrote: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time.”

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…”

“And then we drank each other’s blood,” she added.

Megan was previously married to Brian Austin Green, who she shares three sons with, while MGK is the father to a 13-year-old daughter named Casie.