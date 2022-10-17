Meet the new cast of The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York is getting a brand new cast.

Earlier this year, Andy Cohen has confirmed Bravo would be “rebooting and recasting” the show following the 13th season.

Production is set to begin later this year, and season 14 will premiere in 2023.

Check out the brand new cast below:

Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva is an Afro-Latina who was born and raised in New York.

The 41-year-old is the creative director of Scout the City, which started off as a passion project blog and quickly evolved into an online lifestyle destination.

Sal lives in Brooklyn with her husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model and philanthropist who fled Kenya with her dad and brother at a young age.

While living in Canada, she was spotted by a photographer and was subsequently signed by a modeling agency.

Ubah is now living in New York, where she works as a model, entrepreneur and the founder of hot sauce company UBAHHOT.

Erin Dana Lichy

Erin Dana Lichy was raised in Manhattan as one of five children in a close-knit Israeli family.

She became a real estate agent at 19 and owns her own home renovation and design firm called Homegirl.

Erin’s husband is an attorney and owner of Lichy Law, and the couple live in Tribeca with their three children.

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons is former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group.

She is now Co-Founder and CEO of beauty brand LoveSeen.

Jenna lives in New York City with her son Beckett.

Lizzy Savetsky

Lizzy Savetsky is a digital influencer and activist.

The Texas native is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, and is the mum of three children.

She hosts here own Instagram show called ‘Bashert’ where she helps Jewish singles find love.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank is a fashion publicist and brand consultant.

She met her financier husband Pavit Randhawa after they were introduced by a friend, but their close friendship didn’t turn romantic until years later.

The couple tied the knot in Mexico in 2014, and they are parents to twin boys.

Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional.

She loves interior design, fashion and hosting dinner parties from her West Village apartment.

Brynn was raised by her grandmother – who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work.