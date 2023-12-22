Mauricio Umansky raises eyebrows by partying with popular Brazilian singer amid Kyle Richards separation

Mauricio Umansky has been spotted partying with Brazilian singer Anitta, amid his separation from Kyle Richards.

The reality star is recently single, after confirming his split from his estranged wife back in July.

Anitta, 30, is also fresh to the market as she had a recent break-up with Italian model and actor Simone Susinna.

The CEO of The Agency shared stories of him and the singer skiing in Aspen on Wednesday alongside Venezuelan YouTuber Lele Pons.

The women can be seen gliding down the slopes in nothing but a towel while sipping Veuve Clicquot alongside Mauricio’s caption: “Some fun shenanigans about to occur.”

The YouTuber later shared a story on Instagram crediting the Bravo star for being their personal videographer on the trip and said: “Shoutout to our filmer [fire emoji].”

The businessman’s skiing excursion came two days after he was spotted at dinner in Aspen, Colorado with social media influencer Alexandria Wolfe.

In his latest stories posted last night, the 53-year-old can be seen spraying a bottle of champagne into the crowd and cosying up to Anitta.

The duo partied alongside DJ Pedro Sampaio for the night, and Mauricio also shared a story of them all on his Instagram.

In July, it was reported that Mauricio and Kyle were set for a divorce after 27 years of marriage; however, they later revealed they were just separated after having a “rough year”.

Mauricio and Kyle live under the same roof in LA, but lead individual lives as they try to navigate what to do about their marriage.

The estranged couple share three daughters – Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia.

Kyle also has a daughter, Farrah, 35, from her first marriage.

Despite her estranged husband’s antics, Kyle has insisted that the pair are still on good terms and she is even planning on spending Christmas with him this year.

She told E! News: “I definitely will be giving him a gift if we’re spending Christmas together. I just have to figure out with that gift would be.”

“Like with most relationships, first and foremost we’re friends,” Kyle added.