Matthew Perry’s ex reveals heartbreaking steps the star took to overcome his addiction

Matthew Perry’s ex has revealed the heartbreaking steps that the actor took in a bid to overcome his drug addiction.

The actor was best known for starring as funnyman, Chandler Bing in the classic TV show Friends.

He sadly passed away on October 28, with his death recently being ruled as an accident from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

Kayti Edwards, who is the granddaughter of actress Julie Andrews, dated the late actor in 2006.

She later worked as his assistant in 2011 at the height of the star’s drug addiction.

She has since spoken to The Sun about Matthew’s battle with substance abuse: “I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way.”

“He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances.”

“I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs — it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him.”

“We were literally ripping the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind, it was pretty horrific.”

She continued: “Matthew always had major drug problems.”

“Even when he was clean and going through rehab, he was still thinking about taking drugs.”

“He would say, ‘Let’s go get some cocaine. What do you think about that? Ha, I’m just joking’.”

“But I would say, ‘Let’s go get some lunch instead’.”

A recent report had stated that Matthew was reportedly clean for 19 months before he tragically died.

His autopsy report detailed that Matthew was “receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety” with the most recent dose reportedly taken one and a half weeks before his death.

However, the report continued: “The ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is three-to-four hours, or less.”

The report also noted that he was “reportedly clean for 19 months” prior to his death, according to a witness interviewed by detectives.