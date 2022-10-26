Matthew Perry reveals the REAL reason he split from Julia Roberts

Matthew Perry has revealed the real reason he split from his ex-girlfriend Julia Roberts.

The pair started dating in 1995, before they split the following year.

The Pretty Woman actress also guest starred on an episode of Friends as Susie, an old friend of Chandler Bing, back in 1996.

Speaking in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew reflected on his break-up with Julia.

The actor recalled their relationship began over fac, adding: “Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the piece of paper slowly revealing her next missive.”

“I was so excited that some nights I would find myself out at some party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could race home and see if a new fax had arrived. Nine times out of 10, one had.”

The smitten Friends actor recalled her messages made him feel as though “she was placed on this planet to make the world smile”.

“The way she strung sentences together, the way she saw the world, the way she articulated her unique thoughts, all was so captivating,” Matthew continued.

Once their relationship turned romantic, Julia gave Matthew her number and the pair’s first phone call lasted for more than five hours.

“After that we could not be stopped: five-hour conversations here, four-hour conversations there. We were falling; I wasn’t sure into what, but we were falling.”

However, the couple soon parted ways in April 1996.

Matthew reflected: “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me.”

“So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

Matthew’s memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is set to be published on November 1.