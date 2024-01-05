Mary Poppins actress Glynis Johns dies aged 100

Glynis Johns has sadly passed away at the age of 100.

The actress was best known for her role as Mrs Banks in the 1964 film Mary Poppins.

In a statement to PA, her longtime manager Mitch Clem revealed she died “peacefully” at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles.

🎶 Our daughters’ daughters will adore us, and they’ll sing in grateful chorus, “Well done, Sister Suffragette!” 🎶 RIP #GlynisJohns … Mary Poppins is such a monumental part of my childhood. She was glorious. #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/msRFORyTDP — Mary Muñoz (@MissMaimePeas) January 4, 2024

He said: “My heart is heavy today with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives.

“She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.

“She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely.

“Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”

The Tony award-winning actress starred opposite Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke in the iconic Mary Poppins film, which won five Academy Awards.

The star was also nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1960 film The Sundowners, which also starred Robert Mitchum, Deborah Kerr and Peter Ustinov.

Her final acting role was in the 1999 film Superstar, starring opposite Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell.