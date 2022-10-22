Ad
Mandy Moore welcomes second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore has welcomed her second child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star announced the news via Instagram on Friday.

Sharing a series of black and white photos, she wrote: “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

“Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓,” she continued.

Mandy announced her pregnancy back in June via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of August wearing a T-shirt with the label ‘Big Brother’.

The 38-year-old actress captioned the post: “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Mandy and Taylor tied the knot back in 2018, after a two-year relationship and a one-year engagement.

The This Is Us star and her husband welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August, in February 2021.

