Mandy Moore announces she’s expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star and her husband Taylor welcomed their first child, a baby boy named August, in February 2021.

Announcing her pregnancy via Instagram on Friday, Mandy shared a sweet photo of August wearing a T-shirt with the label ‘Big Brother’.

The 38-year-old actress captioned the post: “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited.”

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the couple, with one user saying: “Congratulations,” while another fan typed, “So amazing!! Congratulations!!”

A third user commented: “Many congratulations, Mandy.”

Mandy and Taylor tied the knot back in 2018, after a two-year relationship and a one-year engagement.

Mandy previously opened up about her husband and their plans to have children in an interview with Glamour, saying: “He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner.”

“He’s going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today.”

“I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”