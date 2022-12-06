Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her dogs sentenced to 21 years in prison

A man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her dogs was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday.

James Howard Jackson and two other men attacked Ryan Fischer in West Hollywood in February 2021, and after a struggle made off with two of the singer’s three French bulldogs that were out for a walk.

Ryan was rushed to hospital with a collapsed lung after the shooting, but was later released after undergoing surgery.

James, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder, after prosecutors agreed to drop further robbery, assault and other charges.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement: “The plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim.”

The two other assailants have already been jailed for their parts in the crime.

Following the incident, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs Koji and Gustav.

Two days after the dognapping, Gaga’s bulldogs were returned by a woman initially said to be “uninvolved” with the robbery.

However, it was later discovered the woman was allegedly in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, and she was charged as an accessory to the crime.