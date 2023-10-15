Madonna finally kicks off Celebration tour in London after ‘near-death experience’

Madonna finally kicked off her Celebration tour in London on Saturday night, after postponing the tour following a near-death experience.

The singer performed an ambitious 45-song setlist, which highlighted her record-breaking 40-year career, at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

The tour was originally slated to hit kick off in Vancouver in July, but the 65-year-old was forced to push back the tour after she was rushed to ICU in June.

During her London gig, Madonna told fans: “It was a crazy year for me as well and I didn’t think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors…

“I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me and my children were there, and my children always save me every time.”

The Queen of Pop was found unresponsive and slumped on the floor of her New York City apartment in June, and was hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection”.

Her manager Guy Oseary wrote in a statement at the time: “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Madonna later released her own statement, promising fans she would get back to them as soon as she could.