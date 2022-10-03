Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl reveals the REAL reason she split from husband Nick Thompson

Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl has revealed the REAL reason she split from her husband Nick Thompson.

The 29-year-old filed for divorce from her husband back in August, just over one year after they fell in love and got married on season two of the hit Netflix dating show.

In a video shared on Instagram, Danielle shut down cheating speculation, and admitted the split was as a result of “compatibility differences”.

She explained: “We were very amicable and civil at first and that’s why people were confused with some of the back and forth that happened but going through the divorce process added even more stress and it’s tough on both of us.”

“When we decided to separate, it was a mutual decision, like, we talked about it [and it] wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment thing, even though it seems like that.”

“We tried really hard, and again, we were just like, ‘You know what? I think it is in our best interest and I need to get out of the what if mode because hindsight’s 20/20.’ It’s tough.”

“It really did come down to just personality compatibility differences,” Danielle said, noting that neither she nor her former spouse had cheated on the other.

“I think that’s what makes it even harder because you do live in this, at least for me, I kind of live in this state of denial where it’s like, ‘But we love each other.’ You can still love each other and still try your best to move on. It’s hard, it’s very hard.”

Nick addressed his split from Danielle in a statement shared via Instagram last month.

He wrote: “The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me. Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief while we navigate our emotions.”

“Everyone perceives and experiences grief differently when a relationship ends, let alone the loss of a marriage in the public eye. I’m working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression.”

The 36-year-old went on to say he’s leaned into those “loyal” to him in an effort to block out the people who “disappoint or do not align” with his “truth or well-being.”

“Most importantly, I’ve learned it’s okay to not be okay and that staying true to myself is essential to find my way forward.”

He concluded by noting that he’s “grateful” for the experience, but still trying to heal his wounds.

“I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had,” Nick added.