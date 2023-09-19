Love Is Blind couple split after over a year together

Love Is Blind stars Jackie Bonds and Josh Dumas have split, after over a year together.

The pair grew close in the pods of the dating show last year, but Jackie ended up getting engaged to Marshall Glaze.

Jackie and Marshall failed to make their relationship work outside of the pods, and Jackie decided to call off their engagement – before rekindling things with Josh.

During a recent live, Jackie confirmed she had ended things with Josh after chatting with his ex-girlfriend, Monica Rodriguez.

She said: “I’m still sick about it. I love that man. I was like, ‘Damn, I had all these life plans with you and then you just don’t even care.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s crazy.'”

“I tried doing everything I could and what’s crazy is looking back on these messages I look like a begging a** b**** and I never beg no one to be with me.”

Josh also took to Instagram on Monday to confirm their split, writing: “After a lot of thinking, Jackie and I both agreed that it’s best that we end the relationship.”

Jackie and Josh confirmed their romance ahead of the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion in April, with Jackie taking to Instagram at the time to share a series of photos of them together to mark their one-year anniversary.

During the reunion, the pair confirmed they had moved in together, and they appeared happier than ever.