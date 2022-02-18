Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Hamlin marks six months of sobriety after accidental overdose

Delilah Hamlin has revealed she’s officially six months sober, after she accidentally overdosed last year.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, the 23-year-old joyfully announced: “Hi, I’m six months sober!”

The model, who is the daughter of Hollywood couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, told fans that she accidentally overdosed on prescription medication back in November.

At the time, Delilah claimed a psychiatrist “over-prescribed” her.

“He over-prescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes for 10 milligrams and he gave me 20 milligrams a day,” she said during an Instagram Live.

“And then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day, so my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I over-dosed.”

“I didn’t mean to at all. I over-dosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Delilah revealed she checked herself into a treatment centre in Arizona after her overdose.

“I went to Arizona, and it was really hard at first,” she explained.

“It was a treatment center, not a rehab. It was something I had to invest in with my own money, which was a scary thing because I had to trust this place.”

At the end of 2021, the 23-year-old also split from her Love Island star boyfriend Eyal Booker after over two years of dating.

In January, a source told PEOPLE magazine: “Delilah broke up with Eyal. The relationship simply ran its course.”

“There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now.”

“She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”