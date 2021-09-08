Lisa Rinna savagely reacts to daughter Amelia Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick

The Real Housewives star was never a big fan of their relationship...

Amelia Hamlin has officially split from Scott Disick, and her mother Lisa Rinna is very happy about it.

The 20-year-old model and the 38-year-old reality star recently called it quits, after less than a year of dating.

Just hours after the news hit headlines, Lisa made her feelings known by commenting a smiley face emoji underneath an Instagram post announcing their split.

The 58-year-old was never a big fan of her daughter’s relationship with the KUWTK star, and previously expressed concern over their 18-year age gap.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa asked: “Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?”

Amelia and Scott’s split was reported by Us Weekly, just days after his alleged DM about his ex Kourtney Kardashian hit headlines.

The drama kicked off after Kourtney’s former flame Younes Bendjima took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a DM Scott allegedly sent him.

According to the screenshot, Scott sent Younes a photo of Kourtney and her new beau Travis Barker kissing on a boat in Italy, and wrote: “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes, 28, replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy PS: I ain’t your bro.”

Alongside the screenshot, Younes wrote: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

He later added: “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”