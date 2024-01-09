Lisa Bonet officially files for divorce from Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa.

The Hollywood couple announced their separation in January 2022, after 16 years together.

The 56-year-old appeared at the Los Angeles County court on Monday to file the court documents on the grounds of “irreconcilable differences”.

The petition suggests the former couple have agreed on the shared custody of their children, and on how to split their assets.

The couple, who were married for four years, announced their split in 2022 by sharing a joint statement on social media.

They wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

“And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage, we share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Their statement concluded: “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends.

The pair share two kids – Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13.

Lisa also shares daughter Zoë Kravitz, 33, with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, who she was married to from 1987 to 1993.

Jason Momoa was romantically linked to Mexican actress Eiza González in May 2022.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”

However, it has since been confirmed that the couple have gone their separate ways.

The insider said: “They’re just very different people.”

Another source said that the pair are “hoping they might work it out”, adding: “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public.”

“They are in different life stages.”