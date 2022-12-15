Lifetime release trailer for Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter

Lifetime have released the trailer for Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter.

The documentary focuses on allegations made against the rapper which include claims of criminal activities of mistreatment of women, sexual abuse and child pornography possession.

Ahead of its debut in January, a trailer has been released, following R. Kelly’s arrest and subsequent time in prison while his label terminated his contract and his music was pulled from major streaming platforms.

In June 2022, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a 2021 trial found him guilty on multiple counts of racketeering, with the charges relating to bribery and forced labour.

In September, the rapper was found guilty on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him.

In the Chicago-based trial, the R&B singer was convicted by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said.

R. Kelly was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex, but was acquitted of seven other charges that included obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography.

In the state of Chicago, a conviction of just one count of child pornography carries a mandatory sentence of a minimum of ten years.

However, R. Kelly’s final sentencing is not expected until February 2023.

According to Lifetime, the upcoming episodes will include over 60 interviews and testimonials.

The first is said to focus on the court testimonial of Azriel Clary, the rapper’s controversial interview with Gayle King and the aftermath of a gun threat at the original 2018 screening of the docuseries.

Meanwhile, the second will reportedly focus on Jane Doe No. 1, and revelations made by other Jane Does who took the stand during R. Kelly’s various trials.

The episode will conclude with the survivors making their victim impact statements as the rapper awaits his final verdict.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will air on January 2 and 3 on Lifetime.

Check out the trailer below: