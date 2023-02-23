Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with 21-year-old model – amid reports he wants to ‘ditch’ his reputation of only dating younger women

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted hanging out with 21-year-old model Josie Redmond.

The 48-year-old actor and the American beauty enjoyed a night out partying in London on Wednesday, and were papped leaving celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse at 4am.

In photos published by MailOnline, Leo and Josie kept a low-profile as they left the luxury restaurant and hotel.

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, parties into the early hours with model Josie Redmond, 21 https://t.co/Be7NBvAK8H — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 23, 2023

It comes amid reports Leo wants to “ditch” his reputation of only dating younger women.

The Titanic star split from actress and model Camila Morrone last summer, around the same time she turned 25.

He has recently been linked to Eden Polani, 19, and Victoria Lamas, 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Redmond (@josie__redmond)

A source told The Daily Mail earlier this month: “Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women. He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”

“It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there. He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him.”

“Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real,” the insider added.

Last year, Leo was linked to 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid – which dispelled speculation that he doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

He then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila Morrone shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, 2022, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of that summer.