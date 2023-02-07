Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, spotted hanging out with 19-year-old model Eden Polani

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted hanging out with 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

The Hollywood actor, 48, attended Ebony Riley’s release party for her new EP in Los Angeles last week.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Titanic star is seen smiling as he sat next to Israeli model Eden at the party.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, was spotted with 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/DReLrFOHSI — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) February 4, 2023

Leonardo, who was linked to 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas last month, has a reputation of dating women a lot younger than him.

Following his night-out with Eden, one fan tweeted: “Leonardo DiCaprio (almost 50 years old) is hanging out with a 19 year old girl who was a child just a few years who, and wasn’t even born when the film Titanic came out, smh.”

Another wrote: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio (almost 50 years old) is hanging out with a 19 year old girl who was a child just a few years who, and wasn’t even born when the film Titanic came out, smh. — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) February 6, 2023

leonardo dicaprio can’t even take his new gf out for drinks bc she’s not even old enough pic.twitter.com/RzR3SVuXN9 — frank ocean stan (@OPENMlND) February 4, 2023

'Titanic' is now 25 years old, and so…Leonardo DiCaprio is no longer interested in it. — Eliza (@Elizadmatb) February 2, 2023

The reason Leonardo DiCaprio didn't get on that raft is because Rose turned 25. — Subhah (@Subhah) February 5, 2023

Last year, Leo was linked to 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid – which dispelled speculation that he doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

He then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila Morrone shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, 2022, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of that summer.