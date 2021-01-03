Legendary broadcaster Larry King reportedly hospitalised with Covid-19

The 87-year-old has allegedly tested positive for the virus

Larry King has reportedly been hospitalised in Los Angeles with Covid-19.

According to ABC News, the 87-year-old has been at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre for over a week.

A source close to his family said: “Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ.”

The broadcaster, who has Type 2 diabetes, has struggled with his health over the past few years.

Back in May 2019, Larry suffered a near-fatal stroke, just weeks after he underwent heart surgery.

The presenter has also survived prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, Larry was devastated by the loss of two of his children within a short period of time.

Andy King, 65, died after he suffered a heart attack, and Chaia King, 51, passed away following a battle with lung cancer.

In a statement at the time, Larry said: “It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King.”

“Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed. Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.”

“My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”