Lea Michele shares first photo of her son’s face as she celebrates her husband’s birthday

Lea Michele has shared the first photo of her son’s face.

The Glee star and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together in August 2020 – a baby boy named Ever Leo.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her husband on his birthday, and gave fans a look at her baby’s face for the first time.

Alongside a photo of Zandy and Ever Leo, the actress wrote: “Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much. ❤️”

Lea and Zandy were first linked in July 2017, and they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California in March 2019.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November, Lea said: “I had a really intense pregnancy, I had a very intense journey of trying to get pregnant.”

“We were pregnant during a pandemic dealing with those complications. And then my son was born, we were in quarantine for almost a year altogether with him, so it’s been pretty wild. We’re just now starting to get back into the swing of life again.”