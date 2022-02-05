Lamar Odom shocks Celebrity Big Brother castmates by revealing he ‘took a s**t’ in his bed

Lamar Odom shocked his Celebrity Big Brother castmates this week by revealing he “took a s**t” in his bed.

In a clip released on Friday night, the former NBA player admitted to defecating in his bed after he upset his stomach by drinking too milk.

Speaking to Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu in the bathroom, the 42-year-old said: “I just let the world know that I took a s**t in my bed.”

After Mirai responded, “No you didn’t,” he reiterated, “I did. I had to clean it up in front of the world.”

Lamar then explained that it happened because he “trashed” his stomach by drinking too much milk, and admitted he had “bubble gut”.

After Lamar’s confession hit headlines, he wrote on Instagram: “I actually suffer from lactose intolerance and IBS so last night’s late night snack on @bigbrothercbs of beef jerky sticks, candy and warm milk was a stomach ache waiting to happen.”

“#ShitHappens … My fart turned shart and BAM 💥 im on TMZ (live feeds in the house)

The good thing is – It didn’t happen during a competition 🤼‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏌🏾‍♂️.”

Poking fun at his misfortune, Lamar continued: “The bad thing is – @peptobismol_us hasnt reached out to me for an endorsement deal yet 🤷🏾‍♂️”

“Tune in tonight @bigbrothercbs @bigbrothercbs for the first eviction !! See who is going home 🏡 Lets pray they keep “The Big S***ter” around for a few more weeks 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽.”

Since he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, Lamar has mentioned his famous ex-wife Khloe Kardashian on numerous occasions.

During the second episode, Lamar said he was “hoping” to see Khloe in the house, and said: “I wanted to see her so bad.”

On another occasion, the sports star revealed: “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night.”

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in 2009, before she filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar’s overdose in 2015, which left him in a coma for three days.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.