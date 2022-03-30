Lamar Odom says he wishes he protected ex Khloe Kardashian like Will Smith did for Jada at the Oscars

Lamar Odom has revealed he wishes he protected his ex Khloe Kardashian like Will Smith did for his wife Jada at the Oscars.

The former NBA star took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Will slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada’s shaved head.

Alongside a photo of Will and Jada, Lamar wrote: “He loves his wife. I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins.”

He continued: “I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife.”

“That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock, would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do.”

“Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain. Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” Lamar added, referring to his marriage to Khloe.

He concluded the lengthy caption by writing: “Lets use this as a teaching moment, lets learn to set boundaries, lets learn to be humble, lets learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of judgement.”

“Last I checked we (the peanut gallery) do not have a heaven or hell to put anyone in. Same thing that makes you laugh will bring you to your knees.”

“Sending good vibes only. Check my story I am in need of some services!💪🏽Love y’all for loving and supporting me ~ LO”

This is not the first time Lamar has shared his regrets about his marriage to the reality star.

He recently confessed to E! News that just being “around her” would be a “blessing”.

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot in 2009, before she filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar’s overdose in 2015, which left him in a coma for three days.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.