Lamar Odom hits back at criticism after recent post about his ex Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has hit back at criticism after a recent post he shared about his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009, before Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.

The NBA star took to Facebook earlier this week to share a throwback photo of him and his ex, along with the caption: “Missing my best friend #memoriesforlife.”

After receiving some negative comments under the post, Lamar wrote: “Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made.

“I’m human just like everyone else but I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family,” he added, before deleting the post.

It comes after Lamar admitted he missed Khloe “so much” during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

He told fellow contestant Todrick Hall: “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt my ex-wife last night,” and Todrick asked: “Who’s your ex wife?”

Lamar was surprised Todrick didn’t know who he was talking about, and opened up about his and Khloe’s relationship, admitting they no longer talk.

He said: “I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back.”