Lamar Odom admits he misses his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian ‘so much’

Lamar Odom has admitted he misses his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian “so much”.

The former couple tied the knot in 2009, before Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

Lamar is appearing on the new season of Celebrity Big Brother USA, which premieres on Wednesday, February 2.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season obtained by E! News, the former basketball star opened up to fellow contestant Todrick Hall about his feelings towards Khloe.

He said: “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt my ex-wife last night,” and Todrick asked: “Who’s your ex wife?”

Lamar, 42, was surprised Todrick didn’t know who he was talking about, and opened up about his and Khloe’s relationship, admitting they no longer talk.

He said: “I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back.”

In an interview with Andy Cohen last May, Lamar took responsibility for the breakdown of his and Khloe’s relationship.

The ex NBA star: “Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions. We don’t really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously.”

Khloe went on to date Tristan Thompson, who she shares a daughter named True with. However, the on-off couple split for good last summer.