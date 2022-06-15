Lady Gaga’s next major movie role has been revealed

Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the musical sequel to the 2019 film.

Gaga previously worked alongside the film’s director Todd Phillips for the 2018 film A Star Is Born, which he co-produced.

The original Joker film followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix), whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz also starred in Oscar winning movie.

The film’s sequel will be called ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, which literally translates from French to “madness [shared] by two”.