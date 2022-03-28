Lady Gaga wins praise for ‘kind’ gesture during the 2022 Oscars

Lady Gaga has won praise for a touching moment she shared with Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars.

The award-winning singer took to the stage alongside the legendary actress to present the Best Picture award together on Sunday night.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, began her speech by praising the 76-year-old Cabaret star.

She said to Liza: “The public, they love you.”

Speaking to the crowd, Gaga continued: “I’m finally honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend. She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”

At one point, Liza struggled to read her lines displayed on the teleprompter, and Gaga leaned over to her and whispered: “I got you.”

Liza sweetly responded by saying: “I know.”

Taking to Twitter to react to Gaga’s kind gesture, actor Tracy Kornet wrote: “Lady Gaga was the epitome of kindness and honour: ‘I’ve got you.’ Allowing a trembling and confused Liza Minnelli to feel like a star. Pure generosity of soul!”

A Black Lady Sketch Show actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted: “That ‘I’ve got you.’ And ‘I know’ exchange between @ladygaga and #LizaMinelli just gave me my whole life!”

A fan added: “Lady Gaga being so kind, supportive and protective of Liza Minnelli was a great moment. I’ve always liked her but she went up a few notches in my book for that. It’s not surprising after seeing how she treated Tony Bennett. Kindness, respect, and love.”

Another penned: “The class, kindness and glowing #respect Lady Gaga showed toward Liza Minnelli made up for a lot about this nutty evening, and I promise you I will have a soft spot for Gaga for the rest of my life.”

The class, kindness and glowing #respect Lady Gaga showed toward Liza Minnelli made up for a lot about this nutty evening, and I promise you I will have a soft spot for Gaga for the rest of my life. — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga whispering “I gotcha” to Liza and Liza saying “I know” back to her has healed me. I am healed. — Shakina (@Shakeenz) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga being so kind, supportive and protective of Liza Minnelli was a great moment. I've always liked her but she went up a few notches in my book for that. It's not surprising after seeing how she treated Tony Bennett. Kindness, respect, and love. — J.C. Killpack (@JCKillpack) March 28, 2022

This is like a lesson in how to facilitate older people while honouring who they are.

What a class act by @ladygaga with legend Liza Minnelli.

The conferred whispers of "I gotcha" "I know" picked up by the mikes make it especially touching.pic.twitter.com/2JOWyrTQxn — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 28, 2022