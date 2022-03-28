Ad
Lady Gaga wins praise for ‘kind’ gesture during the 2022 Oscars

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Lady Gaga has won praise for a touching moment she shared with Liza Minnelli at the 2022 Oscars.

The award-winning singer took to the stage alongside the legendary actress to present the Best Picture award together on Sunday night.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, began her speech by praising the 76-year-old Cabaret star.

She said to Liza: “The public, they love you.”

Speaking to the crowd, Gaga continued: “I’m finally honoured to present the final award of the evening with the true showbusiness legend. She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli.”

At one point, Liza struggled to read her lines displayed on the teleprompter, and Gaga leaned over to her and whispered: “I got you.”

Liza sweetly responded by saying: “I know.”

Taking to Twitter to react to Gaga’s kind gesture, actor Tracy Kornet wrote: “Lady Gaga was the epitome of kindness and honour: ‘I’ve got you.’ Allowing a trembling and confused Liza Minnelli to feel like a star. Pure generosity of soul!”

A Black Lady Sketch Show actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted: “That ‘I’ve got you.’ And ‘I know’ exchange between @ladygaga and #LizaMinelli just gave me my whole life!”

A fan added: “Lady Gaga being so kind, supportive and protective of Liza Minnelli was a great moment. I’ve always liked her but she went up a few notches in my book for that. It’s not surprising after seeing how she treated Tony Bennett. Kindness, respect, and love.”

Another penned: “The class, kindness and glowing #respect Lady Gaga showed toward Liza Minnelli made up for a lot about this nutty evening, and I promise you I will have a soft spot for Gaga for the rest of my life.”

