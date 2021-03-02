Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran lead tributes to music producer Michael Gudinski – who has sadly died

Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran have lead tributes to music producer Michael Gudinski – who has sadly died.

The 68-year-old passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Melbourne, according to his label Mushroom Group.

The music industry icon founded Mushroom Group in 1972, and it became Australia’s largest independent entertainment group.

Michael helped to launch Kylie’s career by signing her for her first single back in 1987, with the singer taking to Twitter to pay tribute to the late star.

She wrote: “MICHAEL GUDINSKI – Legend. Legacy. LOVE. A Titan of the music industry. One of a kind and forever family to me.”

“My heart is broken and I can’t believe he’s gone. Irreplaceable and unforgettable, I’ll always love you ‘The Big G’,” she added.

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to honour Michael, sharing a picture of them on the beach in-front of a stunning sunset.

The songwriter captioned the post: “I’ll miss you mate.”

Actor Russell Crowe described Michael as a “towering figure on the Australian cultural landscape” and said his death “seems almost impossible”.

“I’m not sure we ever agreed on anything, except maybe @edsheeran. Still didn’t stop us from being mates for 30 years. I’m going to miss him deeply. My love to his family,” Russell tweeted.

Bruce Springsteen wrote: “My friend Michael Gudinski was first, last and always a music man. I’ve toured the world for the last fifty years and never met a better promoter.”

“Michael always spoke with a deep rumbling voice and the words would spill out so fast that half the time I needed an interpreter.”

“But I could hear him clear as a bell when he would say, ‘Bruce, I’ve got you covered.’ And he always did.”

RIP Michael Gudinski. Seems almost impossible. A towering figure on the Australian cultural landscape.

“He was loud, always in motion, intentionally (and unintentionally) hilarious and deeply soulful,” Bruce continued.

“He will be remembered by artists, including this one, from all over the world every time they step foot on Australian soil.”

“My deepest condolences to his wife and partner Sue and to the whole Gudinski family, of which he was so proud.”

Michael is survived by his wife Sue, and his children Matt and Kate.

