Kylie Jenner reveals sister Khloe Kardashian was like ‘a second mother’ to her

Kylie Jenner has revealed that her sister Khloe Kardashian was like “a second mother” to the star growing up.

The makeup mogul’s sister is 13 years her senior and helms from mother Kris’ first marriage to lawyer, Robert Kardashian.

The 26-year-old has opened up to Jennifer Lawrence about her sister’s relationship with her children, in a new interview for Interview magazine.

In the interview, the Hollywood actress asked Kylie which of her sister’s were closer to her five-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Kylie replied: “Khloe.”

Jennifer then said: “Well, Khloe’s everybody’s mother. I want her to be my son’s mother.”

The mother-of-two exclaimed: “She’s everyone’s second mother. She was my second mother.”

“So to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloe, it warms my heart every time,” Kylie concluded.

The Kardashians star revealed to the Oscar-winning actress that sister Kendall’s bonding with her daughter has brought the pair closer.

The 33-year-old asked: “What are the differences that bring you guys closer and what are the differences that are more difficult to navigate?”

Kylie replied: “Her bonding with Stormi has brought us closer. We both have this strong presence and personality, but that’s not a bad thing.”

Jennifer continued: “And you guys aren’t really ever vying for the same thing.”

Kylie concluded: “We’re so different between our style and our personality.”