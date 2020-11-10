Kylie Jenner reveals she was diagnosed with an eye condition – after waking up unable to see

Kylie Jenner reveals she was diagnosed with an eye condition – after...

Kylie Jenner has revealed she was diagnosed with an eye condition, after waking up unable to see.

The reality star filmed her visit to the eye doctor in her latest YouTube video, where she was told that there was “significant damage” done to her eye.

“Two days ago, I woke up and I couldn’t see out of my right eye,” the beauty mogul explained to viewers.

“It dried up while I was sleeping and when I opened it, it ripped that layer off.”

“So I couldn’t see for like a day, and now I woke up and it happened to my left eye so I’m going to the doctor.”

Kylie asked the doctor what he was going to do to her eye, with him explaining he would be adding a dissolvable collagen plug to her lower lid and tearduct to retain moisture for a longer period of time.

Returning to her car following the appointment, Kylie told the camera: “Apparently I have a problem,” explaining that she was diagnosed with recurrent erosion syndrome.

“We caught the problem early so hopefully everything is ok,” she added, before heading off to a video shoot for her leopard makeup collection.