Kylie Jenner faces backlash for wearing a faux lion head during Paris Fashion Week show

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash over a daring outfit she wore during Paris Fashion Week.

The reality star, 25, attended the star-studded Schiaparelli show wearing a black velvet dress with a HUGE faux lion head attached to it.

The mum-of-two accessorised with a pair of gold heels and a matching gold bag.

Kylie shared photos of her daring look to Instagram on Monday morning.

She captioned the post: “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning.”

“wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁🫶🏻”

The outfit has sparked backlash from some fans, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “Awful. A lions head is not a fashion statement! Actually makes me feel a bit sick,” and another commented: “So sad to see celebrities in such platform normalize animal cruelty.”

A third penned: “Glorifying animal hunting is not the one,” while someone else wrote: “This is horrific what was you thinking ?!?!?!”

Kylie Jenner at the schiaparelli ss23 couture wearing this lion dress in Paris. pic.twitter.com/aKVyF5TDAy — 1hunnid (@LilK16838223) January 23, 2023