Kylie Jenner drops hint about the name of her baby son

Kylie Jenner has dropped a hint about the name of her baby son.

The 24-year-old welcomed her second child with her on-off beau Travis Scott on February 2, a baby boy who they originally named Wolf.

But a few weeks later, the reality star revealed she was changing her son’s name.

She wrote at time: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not announce her baby’s new name, or whether his middle name Jacques is also being changed.

However, eagle-eyed fans have since spotted a clue that Kylie and Travis still haven’t re-named their baby.

Kylie attended True Thompson’s fourth birthday bash on Sunday, hosted by Khloe Kardashian, with her daughter Stormi.

The KUWTK shared snaps from the party to her Instagram Stories, including the goodie baskets given to both Stormi and ‘Baby Webster’.

