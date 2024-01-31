Kyle Richards wiped from Morgan Wade’s Instagram sparking concern from fans

Morgan Wade has deleted all of her photos of Kyle Richards from her social media account.

Rumours of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s romance with the country singer continued when Kyle appeared in Morgan’s steamy music video, poking fun at rumours they are dating.

The reality TV star played the country singer’s love interest in the video for her song Fall in Love With Me.

The 29-year-old singer has now sent fans into a frenzy after she deleted all traces of Kyle from her Instagram account.

One wrote: “I think Morgan told Kyle byeeeeee.”

Another chimed in with: “Uh oh … Kyle’s been dumped!”

While a third quipped: “Who’s got the tea?!”

The pair enjoyed a trip to Paris together back in September 2023 and Kyle quickly shut down rumours of the pair’s romance.

Speaking about the trip during an Amazon Live that month, Kyle explained: “We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online.”

“There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there and act like we were I don’t even know what.”

“I’m like, ‘There were cameras there! Just get your act together.’ But yes, it was a great shoot.”

Kyle noted that the trip documented the European leg of Morgan’s tour, before adding: “It was all great. It was just a fun, fun girls trip.” Kyle and Morgan also appear to have matching heart tattoos, and Morgan also has a ‘K’ tattooed on her inner elbow – which was inked by Kyle. Despite the speculation, Kyle has insisted the pair are just “good friends.” Kyle announced her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky, after a “tough year.” The pair continue to live under the same roof in LA, but lead individual lives as they try to navigate what to do about their marriage.