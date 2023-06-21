Kyle Richards hits back at claims she took Ozempic to lose weight: ‘Stop spreading lies’

Kyle Richards has hit back at claims she lost weight by taking Ozempic, a prescription drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

The Ozempic craze has been sweeping Hollywood in recent months, as other celebrities have admitted to taking the drug to slim down.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a series of photos of herself, including snaps of her at the gym.

Unfortunately, Kyle’s post attracted some negative comments, as one Instagram user accused her of “abusing” Ozempic.

The 54-year-old didn’t hold back in her response, as she wrote: “I have never tried Ozempic or any of those medicines so stop spreading lies.”

“You don’t know me. I’m sorry but you don’t get muscles from that so kindly🖕🏼.”

Another follower then commented, “Stop lying and just cop to it. We women would respect it more. Everyone is on it! You struggled for years and now all of sudden you can just work out and lose 50lbs? 🤥.”

Kyle replied: “I didn’t lose 50 pounds you fool. I’m done explaining to people who don’t want to hear the truth.”

The reality star previously told Page Six that she had “never heard” of Ozempic, and insisted her figure was down to diet, exercise, and cutting out alcohol.

“I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me,” she said at the time.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit BodyWhys.ie, or else call their helpline 01-2107906.