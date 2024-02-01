Kyle Richards ‘gives’ estranged husband Mauricio Umansky ultimatum in RHOBH preview

Kyle Richards has seemingly given her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky an ultimatum in a preview for a new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Back in July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had separated from her husband Mauricio.

After a “tough year,” the pair continue to live under the same roof in LA, but lead individual lives as they try to navigate what to do about their marriage.

In a teaser for a new episode of the hit reality TV show, the 55-year-old speaking to Dorit Kemsley says: “”If there’s no effort, we’re not going to end up together.”

In the teaser clip, Mauricio leaves Kyle to go show some homes for The Agency, while she meets with Dorit to give her the lowdown on her marital struggles.

Kyle continues to tell Dorit: “He has to say yes to more things because the Agency is expanding so much.”

“So I’m like, if we’re having an issue why can’t you give that energy that you give to the company?”

On a previous episode of the show, the reality TV star opened up about a past conflict with her husband during a card game with her castmates.

Fellow housewife Sutton Stracke posed a question about the appropriateness of husbands communicating with other women on social media.

To which Kyle responded: “I’ve had, like, a fight with Mau over that.”

“I hate that stuff. Liking people’s photos, following people.”

“Mau gets a lot of DMs from women,” she continued.

“They don’t care that he’s married. And they’re always the aggressor, and it just makes you realize there’s a lot of f**king a**holes out there.”

“You don’t have to follow every single person and like all their photos.”

She then added: “But yeah, I don’t like that at all. At all.”

Kyle has previously said that her and Mauricio are still on good terms and spent Christmas together.

A source told the outlet that the former couple “looked cordial” and “spoke to one another a few times throughout their time there.”

Both Kyle and Mauricio shared snaps of their holiday on Instagram, however, neither featured their former spouse on their stories.

The couple share three daughters together – Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.