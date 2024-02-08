Kyle Richards admits she ‘fears’ she and Mauricio Umansky ‘won’t end up together’

Kyle Richards has admitted that she “fears” she and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky “won’t end up together.”

Back in July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had separated from her husband Mauricio.

After a “tough year,” the pair continue to live under the same roof in LA, but lead individual lives as they try to navigate what to do about their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed during Wednesday’s episode that she and her estranged husband were in therapy hoping to identify the root of their problems.

Kyle explained to her co-star Dorit Kemsley that a major issue between her and the real estate agent is that they barely get into fights, which she claims has detrimentally impacted their communication.

The 55-year-old said: “So often it’s like, something will bother one of us and it’s like we’d just rather be peaceful and just not deal.”

“I am more the one that will say ‘this upsets me’ and I have that fiery side where he’s more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that’s not always a good thing.”

She continued: “I almost feel like he thinks ‘give Kyle some time and she’ll get over and she’ll be fine’ but I’m telling him … it’s a lot more than that.”

“We need help.”

She then admitted: “If there’s no effort, we’re not going to end up together.”

Kyle continues to tell Dorit: “He has to say yes to more things because the Agency is expanding so much.”

“So I’m like, if we’re having an issue why can’t you give that energy that you give to the company?”

Kyle has previously said that her and Mauricio are still on good terms and spent Christmas together.

A source told the outlet that the former couple “looked cordial” and “spoke to one another a few times throughout their time there.”

Both Kyle and Mauricio shared snaps of their holiday on Instagram, however, neither featured their former spouse on their stories.

The couple share three daughters together – Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.