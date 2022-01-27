Kristin Davis responds to criticism of And Just Like That character Che Diaz

Kristin Davis has responded to criticism of And Just Like That character Che Diaz.

Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez plays the non-binary comedian in the Sex and the City reboot series.

Che hosts a podcast with Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), and strikes up a romance with Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

Since the SATC reboot premiered last month, fans have been slamming the character on social media.

The most recent episode of the show saw Che perform a stand-up comedy set, with many viewers saying they didn’t find the comedian funny “at all”.

One tweeted: “For a comedian, is it just me or is Che Diaz not funny at all?” while another wrote: “Give Cynthia Nixon her Oscar for pretending to find Che Diaz funny.”

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York on the show, has since shared her thoughts on Che’s character.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the actress if she thinks Che’s comedy is funny.

The 56-year-old replied: “Oh Andy, don’t put me on the spot. You’re going to get me in trouble with [show creator] Michael Patrick [King].”

“You know, I think it’s meant to be more like ‘hmmm’ type comedy, you know, ‘oooh, oh’,” she explained, miming deep thought.

And Just Like That follows Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

New episodes of the show join NOW TV and Sky Comedy every Thursday.