Kristin Cavallari admits she secretly went under the knife

Kristin Cavallari has admitted she secretly went under the knife after having three children.

The Hills alumni made the confession during a Q&A on Instagram, after a fan asked, “Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here).”

The reality star replied: “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

The 35-year-old shares sons Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 6, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

The former couple announced their divorce in April 2020, after almost seven years of marriage.

During her Q&A, Kristin also confessed she’s never had Botox or fillers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari)

“It’s not for me (or maybe I should say, I’ve never done it). But I’ve seen it look amazing on some people,” she explained.

The mother-of-three expressed her concern “that we don’t know the long term effects of it” and argued: “I think your face is a muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle.”

“I’m super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don’t bother me,” she added.