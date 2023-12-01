Kris Jenner reveals she was ‘hurt’ by daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement

Kris Jenner has revealed that she was “hurt” by daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement.

To share their exciting news, Kourtney surprised her husband back in June when she stepped out at a Blink-182 concert holding a sign, which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

The Lemme founder has since welcomed her first child with husband, Travis Barker, a baby boy named Rocky Thirteen Barker, on November 1.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the famous momager revealed that Kourtney did not inform Kris on when she was going to announce her pregnancy.

In the scene, Kris exclaimed: “I thought I was being Punk’d and then I realized it was the ABC News. I knew she was pregnant, but I just didn’t know she was going to announce it.”

Sister Khloe Kardashian approached her sister Kourtney and told her it “really hurt” their mother’s feelings that “she found out on the news.”

The 44-year-old maintained that she simply “forgot”, to which Kris replied: “She forgot she had a family. That’s what pregnancy brain does. It’s just wild how that happens.”

In a confessional, Kourtney then explained: “I just truly didn’t think to invite them to the LA concert and didn’t think that they would care to come.”

“I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego. It’s not about you.”

The mother-of-four continued: “It was truly just our way to tell the world and it was just about me and Travis, not about anything else.”

“This is why I don’t invite you guys to stuff, because it’s not about you. Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints and I’m like, ‘Ah, I see why I didn’t invite you to the other thing.'”

After the birth of their first child together, a source recently told PEOPLE that Kourtney is “over the moon about her son’s arrival.”

“She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now.”

It has been a difficult journey for the pair as they spent two years trying to conceive – having tried IVF several times the couple opted to conceive naturally last year.

Kourtney already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008.

He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.