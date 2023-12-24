Kourtney Kardashian shares postpartum update after giving birth to son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a postpartum update since giving birth to baby boy, Rocky.

The 44-year-old Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker welcome their baby boy on November 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

The couple recently shared new images of their son on Instagram on Friday.

The mother-of-four has shared an update with her 224 million followers and doted over her role as a mom.

She wrote: “Doing the most important job in the world…being a mommy, keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods.”

“Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them on, along with my walks outside in the stroller.”

She concluded by saying: “Be kind to yourself.”

Alongside Rocky, Kourtney is also mum to three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Meanwhile Travis shares Alabama, 17, Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The Blink-182 drummer revealed their plans to name their son Rocky Thirteen during a previous interview.

Speaking on Complex’s GOAT Talk video series, he said their son’s moniker would pay tribute to Rocky George, who played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies.

It was also inspired by the 1976 movie Rocky, which he described as “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Travis also shared he came up with the middle name Thirteen because it’s “the greatest number of all time.”