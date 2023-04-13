Kourtney Kardashian reveals the sentimental gift she received from Kris Jenner on her wedding day

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the sentimental gift she received from Kris Jenner on her wedding day.

The reality star has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her wedding to Travis Barker in newly released Hulu special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, which can be watched on Disney+ in Ireland.

In the special episode, the bride told how her momager Kris gifted her the wedding ring that her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., gave to Kris when they wed.

A tearful Kourtney explained: “She gave me her wedding ring from my dad.”

“When my dad died, I remember thinking like, ‘I never wanna get married because my dad isn’t there to walk me down the aisle,’ so that gift meant so much.”

“It was amazing,” Travis added.

The couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last summer, before they travelled to Italy for their lavish wedding in Portofino.

The episode will include “personal archive footage” of their legal wedding in the US, and their lavish ceremony at Castello Brown in Portofino on May 22.

The bride and groom, plus their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion last summer.

Kourtney wore a custom Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by archival Italian lingerie, and changed into a black version for their wedding reception.

The couple also hosted their wedding reception at Castello Brown, where they had Andrea Bocelli perform for guests.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 22, were also there.