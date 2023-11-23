Kourtney Kardashian reveals that her family ‘normalises’ men’s bad behaviour

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her family “normalises” men’s bad behaviour.

The POOSH founder opened up about her family’s boundaries on a recent episode of The Kardashians on Thursday.

This comes after Kourtney attempted to reconcile with her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, on last week’s episode.

Following on from last week’s show, Kourtney and Tristan sat down and discussed his wrongdoings.

Kourtney pointed out how fortunate the NBA player was to be a part of their family: “In this family, you guys are so lucky — all the guys — because for whatever reason, it’s held a higher priority of, ‘Let’s keep everyone happy and getting along, and let’s make sure Tristan is at Christmas Eve and everyone’s there, and it’s one big happy family and let’s make sure everything’s fun and happy,’.”

The 44-year-old exclaimed: “For some reason, that takes a priority in this family over setting a boundary or having someone’s back or having someone’s side.”

Admitting she has “done it myself,” Kourtney continued, “I’ve been a part of this whole thing, but it’s interesting to me when I think about it in a superficial way.”

“We can make sure Khloé looks her best … but really making sure that the person feels supported, stood up for, sets the boundaries they need to set and is supported in that.”

“And in this family, it’s not [supported]. It’s lucky for you guys and it is great for the kids, but then it’s also like…,” Kourtney explained.

Tristan agreed with the reality TV star that he was lucky to be surrounded by a supportive family and vowed to “own” his missteps and “be better.”

Kourtney continued: “It was interesting to me, the work that he’s doing and the path that he’s on, because when your words don’t match your actions, it’s concerning.”

“Talk is cheap. In our family, everyone can tend to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives and I don’t want to show my daughter that that’s OK.”

“I think having forgiveness and giving grace is right, but also having really clear boundaries, I think is really important,” she added.

Kourtney’s comments were not only directed at Tristan, but they also evoked her own relationship with ex Scott Disick, as well as several of her other sisters’ significant others.