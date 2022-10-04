Kourtney Kardashian reveals she still shares a bed with her daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she still shares a bed with her daughter Penelope.

Speaking on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the reality star told her pal Amanda Hirsch: “She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does.”

“Unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis’ or Auntie Coco’s [Khloe] or Auntie Kiki’s [Kim]. But besides that, we are so close.”

Kourtney described Penelope, whom she co-parents with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, as her “mini-me”.

The reality star and Scott also share 12-year-old Mason and seven-year-old Reign.

“[Penelope] is such, I can’t even explain it,” the 43-year-old gushed. “She is my girl that I do not worry about.”