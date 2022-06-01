Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow tease Poosh and Goop collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have teased a Poosh and Goop collaboration.

The reality star, 43, and the actress, 49, took to the official Instagram accounts of their respective lifestyle brands to share the exciting news.

The Poosh account wrote: “@poosh 🤝 @goop — the collab we’ve all been waiting for. Be prepared to meet your match.”

The Goop account wrote: “goop x @poosh collab coming soon…drop your predictions below 👇”

Fans guesses ranged from a vibrator, a matcha powder and skincare, but the most popular guess was a candle.

Gwyneth’s brand Goop is best known for their ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ and ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candles.

Some fans are predicting Kourtney and Gwyneth have teamed up to create a ‘This Smells Like My Pooshy’ candle.

Gwyneth launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly e-mail newsletter offering wellness and lifestyle advice, and the brand has since expanded into e-commerce.

Kourtney launched her lifestyle website Poosh in March 2019, and it features healthy recipes, product recommendations, and advice on topics ranging from fashion, fitness and wellness.