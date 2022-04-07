Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS accused of photoshopping Tyra Banks in new campaign

Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS campaign has been accused of heavily photoshopping supermodel Tyra Banks.

The 48-year-old took part in a photoshoot for the shapewear brand alongside Heidi Klum, Alessandro Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and Kim.

Sharing snaps from the shoot to Instagram, Kim wrote: “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic.”

“Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection,” she added.

One fan commented: “Yes so iconic! 😍😍😍😍”, while another wrote: “THIS SO HUGE!”

However, others took to Twitter to accuse the brand of photoshopping Tyra in the snaps.

One tweeted: “Tyra seems to be a victim of extreme photoshop in this one – where did her body go?”, while a second wrote: “Appalled to see the amount of photoshop done to Tyra Banks’ body in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign.”

WHY did you edit and photoshop Tyra? She is naturally BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/ZallZccHTa — Beessch (@BeesschIam) April 6, 2022

An Instagram account called Problematic Fame, which posts about celebrity picture editing and how it affects Hollywood beauty standards, said SKIMS failed to represent “body positivity and inclusivity.”

In a post to their Instagram Story on Tuesday, the account wrote: “Appalled to see the amount of photoshop done to Tyra Banks’ body in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign.”

“For a brand that prides themselves on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low.”

“In what world does editing Tyra’s body into a clone of Kim’s endorse any sort of body positivity or inclusivity?”

Problematic Fame added that Tyra’s body is already “perfect” and said the retouch was “horrendous and completely unnecessary.”

Tyra recently opened up about her excitement working with SKIMS, Kim and the other models.

She told Harpers Bazaar: “I had so much fun working with Kim, Heidi, Alessandra, and Candice for SKIMS.”

“I haven’t modeled lingerie and undergarments in photos since my retirement from the runway, so shooting SKIMS was extra special.”

Tyra added: “My body is very different from my catwalk days, and I am excited to showcase it in all of its super-curvy glory. Ms. Kardashian, I did it for you, girl!”

This is not the first time the Kardashians have been accused of retouching and promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

In June 2021, the KUWTK star was accused of editing a SKIMS commercial, while Kendall Jenner was also accused of heavily editing a photo of her in a red SKIMS set.