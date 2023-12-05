Kim Kardashian to star in her OWN tv series

Kim Kardashian is reportedly set to star in her very own TV series.

American Horror Story creator, Ryan Murphy, has created the series around the Skims founder, after she successfully starred in the writer’s most recent series, AHS: Delicate.

The 43-year-old starred as publicist Siobhan, a manager representing Emma Roberts’ character Anna Victoria Alcott, in the season 12 of the popular anthology series.

Kim is set to play LA’s most successful divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, and the star’s own divorce attorney.

Her character will be the owner of an all-female law firm, with the show set to air on Hulu – home of the star’s own reality show, The Kardashians.

This will be the AHS creator’s first series under his new Disney deal, with 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

Sources told Deadline that the series is set for production in late 2024, for an early 2025 premiere.

The new series was pitched to Kim and momager, Kris Jenner who “both committed right away.”

The Kardashian, her mother and Ryan are all executive producing – and have allegedly begun preliminary casting for three actresses to play Kim’s three law partners, alongside an A-lister to play her love interest.

While many initially questioned why Kim was given a role on the show’s twelfth series back in April, the majority of fans were pleasantly surprised by her acting skills when it premiered in July.

One viewer tweeted: “I gotta say that Kim Kardashian devoured her part in American Horror Story Delicate.”

Another wrote: “wait kim actually kinda slaying in ahs delicate.”

A third penned: “Omg the way kim kardashian is eaaating this AHS role!!! She can literally do anything.”